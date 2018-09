DUXBURY (CBS) — A 12-year-old girl dangling 30 feet in the air by her ankles was rescued by Duxbury Firefighters Monday. The girl was hanging off a high angle ropes confidence course at Camp Wing.

Firefighters were called to the ropes course around noon.

Crews who responded to the scene were quickly able to lower her to the ground. She was transported to South Shore Hospital as a precaution.