MARSHFIELD (CBS) – Marshfield Police told residents to stay inside and lock their doors as they search for shooting suspect.

According to I-Team sources, police are searching the woods for a man who shot a woman Monday night. The woman’s condition is not known.

Police said they are searching near ABC equipment on Main Street.

“Please stay away from the area and stay inside and lock your doors,” Marshfield Police said on Twitter and Facebook.

State Police, K9 Units and the Air Wing are all part of the search.

Marshfield High School was locked down as police searched for the suspect.

No other information has been released.