  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMMadam Secretary
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMPatriots Fifth Quarter
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Man Hit By Car, Westford, Westford Police

WESTFORD (CBS) — A 45-year-old man out for a run in Westford was hit and killed by a car Friday night. Ulhas Kudva leaves behind his wife, a 14-year-old son, and an eight-year-old daughter, according to the GoFundMe page set up in his name.

The Middlesex County District Attorney said the crash occurred on Route 110 by the Technology Park Driver around 9 p.m.. Kudva was pronounced dead at the scene.

ulhaskudva Westford Father Hit, Killed By A Car While Out For A Jog

Ulhas Kudva (Photo Courtesy: Kudva family)

The driver of the Toyota Highlander involved stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s