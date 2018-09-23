WESTFORD (CBS) — A 45-year-old man out for a run in Westford was hit and killed by a car Friday night. Ulhas Kudva leaves behind his wife, a 14-year-old son, and an eight-year-old daughter, according to the GoFundMe page set up in his name.

The Middlesex County District Attorney said the crash occurred on Route 110 by the Technology Park Driver around 9 p.m.. Kudva was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota Highlander involved stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

No charges have been filed at this time.