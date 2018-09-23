  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (CBS) – San Francisco 49ers quarterback and former Patriots backup Jimmy Garoppolo left Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs with what the team fears is a serious knee injury.

Tom Brady’s former understudy was scrambling trying to reach the first down marker in the fourth quarter.

Garoppolo took a big hit up high, but the damage appeared to be a non-contact injury before he took the hit. He left the field on a cart.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters after the game the team fears Garoppolo tore his ACL.

Trainers were looking at his left leg on the sidelines before Garoppolo left the field.

