HINGHAM (CBS) – Police say their day was made by a thank you note from a young Hingham resident.

The department tweeted a photo drawn by 11-year-old Nate.

Our day made. This awesome drawing & message from 11 yr old Nate. Offiver was driving by, helped him after he fell off his bike on the way to school. Ofc. Jeff Kilroy gave him a ride the rest of the way. #LittleThings pic.twitter.com/cEjpfG4Gy9 — Hingham Police (@HinghamPolice) September 22, 2018

Nate was riding his bike to school when he fell. An officer who was in the area saw Nate and gave him a ride to school.

“Thank you very much for giving me a ride in your police car,” Nate wrote. “I guess you were just in the right place at the right time!”

Hingham Police shared the note and said “our day made,” adding “#LittleThings.”