WORCESTER, Mass.

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Police say a woman was killed after crashing into a pickup truck that was towing a car carrier near Worcester.

The woman and two passengers became trapped in the car after the crash early Saturday morning on Route 290 eastbound. They were extracted by rescuers from the Worcester Fire Department.

All three were transported to the University of Massachusetts Medical Center, where the driver was later pronounced dead. Police identified her as a 31-year-old woman from Lawrence, Massachusetts, but did not immediately release her name.

The conditions of the other passengers, a 24-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, were not immediately released. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured in the crash.

The crash is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

