WAREHAM, Mass. (CBS) – Investigators are trying to determine what caused a 3-alarm fire that damaged a High Street church.

Firefighters responded to Saint Patrick Church on High Street around 1 a.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, firefighters saw smoke coming from the roof and fire showing inside the building from the front.

Fire departments from Onset, Carver, Marion, Rochester and Bourne provided mutual aid.

Crews knocked down the fire and worked to vent the building and check for extension and damages.