  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:30 PMJeopardy!
    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Wareham, Wareham Fire Department

WAREHAM, Mass. (CBS) – Investigators are trying to determine what caused a 3-alarm fire that damaged a High Street church.

Firefighters responded to Saint Patrick Church on High Street around 1 a.m. Saturday.

wareham church fire Investigators Probe Cause Of Fire That Damaged Wareham Church

(Photo credit: Wareham Fire Department)

When they arrived, firefighters saw smoke coming from the roof and fire showing inside the building from the front.

wareham church fire 2 Investigators Probe Cause Of Fire That Damaged Wareham Church

(Photo credit: Wareham Fire Department)

Fire departments from Onset, Carver, Marion, Rochester and Bourne provided mutual aid.

Crews knocked down the fire and worked to vent the building and check for extension and damages.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s