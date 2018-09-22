  • WBZ TV

EASTON, Mass. (CBS) – An 18-month-old was found unattended in a shopping carriage in the parking lot of Target store, police said.

The toddler appeared unharmed, police said. He was evaluated by Easton Police and Fire before being transported to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton for further evaluation.

Officers responded to the Target store on Robert Drive at 1 p.m. Saturday. They spoke with witnesses who told police the toddler was seen with two women and two men while shopping inside of Target.

Video surveillance shows that the four people left the area in a Toyota SUV with Maine registration plates.

Just after 2 p.m., the Easton Police Department received a call from a man reporting that he had accidentally left the toddler at Target.

Easton Police and the state Department of Children and Families are investigating.

