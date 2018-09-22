ANDOVER (CBS) — Columbia Gas is holding a job fair at the Greater Lawrence Technical School Saturday. The fair is in response to the Merrimack Valley gas explosions and fires that left thousands of homes and businesses without gas.

NiSource President and CEO Joe Hamrock said Friday that Columbia Gas hopes to have service restored to all homes and businesses by Nov. 19. About 48 miles of aging pipes and infrastructure will need to be replaced.

“The utility is seeking skilled workers such as plumbers, electricians, customer service representatives and IT professionals to facilitate the restoration process,” said Superintendent John Lavoire in a statement.

The job fair will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the GLTS cafeteria at 57 River Road.