  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMThe Inspectors
    12:00 PMLucky Dog
    12:30 PMPet Vet Dream Team
    1:00 PMPaid Program
    1:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Andover, Columbia Gas, Local TV, Merrimack Valley Explosions

ANDOVER (CBS) — Columbia Gas is holding a job fair at the Greater Lawrence Technical School Saturday. The fair is in response to the Merrimack Valley gas explosions and fires that left thousands of homes and businesses without gas.

NiSource President and CEO Joe Hamrock said Friday that Columbia Gas hopes to have service restored to all homes and businesses by Nov. 19. About 48 miles of aging pipes and infrastructure will need to be replaced.

“The utility is seeking skilled workers such as plumbers, electricians, customer service representatives and IT professionals to facilitate the restoration process,” said Superintendent John Lavoire in a statement.

The job fair will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the GLTS cafeteria at 57 River Road.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s