WINCHESTER (CBS) – Jeffrey Yao, who was charged with a fatal February stabbing inside Winchester Public Library, has been indicted by a grand jury on murder and assault charges.

Prosecutors say 23-year-old Yao stabbed Deane Kenny Stryker, an aspiring doctor, in an unprovoked attack while she was sitting at a library table. After allegedly stabbing Stryker with a 10-inch hunting knife, Yao injured a 77-year-old man who jumped in and tried to help.

A Middlesex Superior Court grand jury indicted Yao on charges of murder, armed assault with intent to murder on a person over 60 years old, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60.

Yao is expected to appear in court for his arraignment on Friday.