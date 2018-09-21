NEW YORK (CBS) – A Red Sox fan from New Hampshire died Wednesday when he was electrocuted as he apparently attempted to “train surf” while leaving Yankee Stadium.

A Metro-North official said 24-year-old Michael Vigeant of Hudson came into contact with wires while trying to climb out of the train car and onto the roof. The train was en route from Yankee Stadium to New Haven, Conn.

The incident happened Wednesday around 11:30 p.m. A train crew member found Vigeant and he was transported to an area hospital but did not survive.

“Our sympathies go to the family during this very difficult time. The incident is under investigation and we will release further information when it is available,” said Nancy Gamerman a Metro-North spokesman.

Metro-North offficials said the incident drives home the dangers of trying to get onto the roof of trains.