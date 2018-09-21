BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox don’t yet know which team they’ll be playing in the ALDS, but they now when and where the games will be.

By clinching the AL East on Thursday night, the Red Sox clinched a berth in the divisional series. It will mark the team’s third straight appearance in the divisional round.

And with an 8.5-game lead over the Astros for the best record in the American League, it’s only a matter of time before that is clinched as well. (The Red Sox’ magic number to clinch that spot is down to two, with nine games left for Boston and 10 games left for Houston.) Once that becomes official, the Red Sox will know for sure that they will face the winner of the one-game Wild Card.

That Wild Card game will almost certainly be played between the Athletics and the Yankees. Whichever team wins that game will head to Fenway for the ALDS.

The schedule for that series is as followed:

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 5, at Fenway Park

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 6, at Fenway Park

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 8, at Oakland/New York

Game 4**: Tuesday, Oct. 9, at Oakland/New York

Game 5**: Thursday, Oct. 11, at Fenway Park **if necessary

If the Red Sox are able to advance to the ALCS for the first time since 2013, then that series will begin at Fenway Park on Saturday, Oct. 13.