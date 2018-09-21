  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Andover, Columbia Gas, Lawrence, Merrimack Valley Explosions, North Andover

LAWRENCE (CBS) – Columbia Gas says it will take “several months” to fully restore service after last week’s gas explosions in the Merrimack Valley.

The company said previously that a shorter timeline was possible as it works to replace 48 miles of aging pipes and infrastructure.

For a project of this magnitude, Governor Chalrie Baker feels it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“It needs to be brisk, but it’s got to be done by credentialed and certified people who’ve had experience doing this type of work before, so you don’t have to worry about issues associated with the safety question,” he said Thursday.

Baker will hold a news conference Friday morning with NiSource President and CEO Joe Hamrock and other local leaders to discuss the timeline for repairs. NiSource is the parent company of Columbia Gas.

