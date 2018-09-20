QUINCY (CBS) – The late Lana Jones, a longtime WBZ NewsRadio 1030 reporter who died suddenly earlier this year, was inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame Thursday.

Jones was one of ten people honored in the afternoon ceremony at the Quincy Marriott. For nearly 30 years she reported on every major story in and around Boston. Jones died back in April of an aortic tear.

Her husband accepted the award Thursday.

“While Lana has signed off for good, her powerful and positive impact on our own stories will continue to be broadcast forever,” her husband Steven Jones-D’Agostino said.

Also inducted Thursday was Sara Edwards, who co-hosted of Evening Magazine on WBZ-TV from 1981-1990.

You can see the complete list of 2018 inductees at massbroadcastershof.org.