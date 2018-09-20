BOSTON (CBS) – What exactly happened to the banner printed for the Red Sox to hang at Fenway Park when they clinch the American League East title? Somerville Police are trying to find out.

On Thursday, Malden resident Louie Iacuzzi and his friend James Amaral told various media outlets they made an unusual discovery while driving on McGrath Highway in Somerville Monday.

The pair said they ran across several lanes of traffic to pick up a large item in the road that turned out to be a championship banner. The Red Sox had the banner printed as they are on the verge of clinching the American League East crown.

Iacuzzi and Amaral told the Boston Globe in a colorful, and now viral, interview they wanted something in return for returning the banner.

This is likely the best Boston Globe video you will watch all year. https://t.co/9RQuZxdE39 pic.twitter.com/layHqI1Yc7 — Jaclyn Reiss (@JaclynReiss) September 19, 2018

“We’re trying to do the right thing, but I’m not just going to hand it to them, know what I mean?” Iacuzzi told the newspaper, adding “Yes, financial [compensation], maybe some tickets, we want something. We don’t know what we want. We want to return it, 100 percent, but we would like to get something.”

But Tony Lafuente, the owner of Flagraphics, which made the banner, told the Globe he did not believe the banner fell off a truck.

“These guys stole my banner,” he told the newspaper.

By the end of the day Wednesday, Iacuzzi and Amaral returned to Fenway Park. A Red Sox spokesman said the men did not receive anything as a reward.

Somerville Police confirmed to WBZ-TV on Thursday they are investigating whether the banner was stolen or found.

“This matter is currently under investigation. As this is an active and ongoing investigation, no further information will be provided at this time,” police said.

Iacuzzi denied stealing the banner in a follow-up interview with the Globe.

“They lost the [expletive], they’re the ones that [expletive] up. I found it, I’m trying to do the right thing,” he said.