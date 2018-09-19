Filed Under:Local TV, Stabbing, Watertown
WATERTOWN (CBS) – A crime scene has been established in Watertown Square after a pedestrian crash and assault on the driver involved.

A source told WBZ-TV a woman died from a head injury. It is not yet known how she suffered the fatal wound.

Massachusetts State Police said they are assisting with the investigation into a “pedestrian struck by vehicle, and subsequent assault on driver of same vehicle.”

A crime scene is established in Watertown Square. (WBZ-TV)

The incident was reported around 11:30 in the area of Galen and Watertown Streets. The streets are blocked off by police.

No further information is currently available.

