BOSTON (CBS) — A new poll has found that when it comes to Gov. Charlie Baker and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts voters are choosing “person over party.” Though Baker and Warren are from opposing parties, they have both found a way to gain approval from over half of voters statewide.

Baker led Democratic candidate Jay Gonzalez by 27 percent in a recent poll conducted by Suffolk University and the Boston Globe. The 55-27 percent margin has closed slightly since a poll from June.

“He has 72 percent job approval and a 73 percent favorability rating,” said the findings. “Sixty-one percent of voters said that Baker is ‘anti-Trump,’ 12 percent said ‘pro-Trump,’ 11 percent said ‘neither,’ and 16 percent were undecided.”

Separated by party, Baker has the support of 72 percent of Republicans, 62 percent of independents, and 40 percent of Democrats. Gonzalez had Baker beat by one percentage point among Democrats with 41 percent of the vote.

The poll shows Warren leads her senate race against Republican candidate Geoff Diehl, 54 percent to 24 percent.

It also shows she has a stronghold of Democratic voters, with 84 percent of voters. This makes for the only five percent of Republicans said they would vote for Warren — 77 percent said they would vote for Diehl. Among independents, 44 percent of voters were supportive of Warren, 28 percent of Diehl. Notably, 20 percent were undecided.

According to Suffolk University, the survey included 500 voters and was conducted September 13 – September 17. The margin of error is +/-4.4 percent at a 95 percent level of confidence.