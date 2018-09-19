ARLINGTON (CBS) – A Somerville man is accused of a hate crime after a “disturbing” altercation inside a Verizon Wireless store in Arlington, police said.

Andrew Robert DeCarlo, 36, was charged with assault with intent to intimidate as a hate crime. DeCarlo, who is known to police, was held pending his arraignment Wednesday in Cambridge District Court.

Police officers responded to the Verizon Wireless on Massachusetts Avenue to investigate a disturbance at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a store clerk who said that a man had entered the store and asked the clerk to fix his cell phone.

The employee told police he asked the man if the phone had a Verizon Wireless subscription, and the man stated that it did not.

The employee told the man that he could not help him because he was only allowed to handle or repair Verizon phones. The employee tried to direct the man to another store for further assistance, but the man allegedly became irate and started shouting racial and anti-immigrant epithets at the clerk.

According to the clerk, the man continued swearing and using racist language and was sweating, grinding his teeth, and clinching his fists as the suspect moved around the corner of the storefront counter and began moving towards employee in a menacing manner. The clerk told police he feared for his safety.

With a description of the suspect, police began to search the area for the suspect. They found DeCarlo a short time later and arrested him.

“The hard-working men and women of Arlington deserve to earn a living free of harassment and hatred,” Arlington Police Chief Frederick Ryan said in a statement. “Nothing gives an individual the right to put another person in fear for their safety, and I am very proud of the professionalism of our officers to find this individual. I would also point out the resiliency and bravery of the store employee in this case to report this incident for what it was: a hate crime.”