BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox will have to wait a little bit longer for their shot a third straight AL East crown.

Boston’s Tuesday matinee with New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium has been pushed back due to inclement weather in the Bronx. Initially slated to start at 1:05 p.m., the first game of a three-game series between the division rivals will now start at 7:05 p.m., weather permitting.

Heavy rain left over from Hurricane Florence is hitting the Bronx for much of the afternoon, though conditions are expected to improve around 4 p.m., with only a 25 percent chance of rain for most of the evening.

With their magic number down to two, the Red Sox can clinch the American League East with any win over the Yankees over the next three days. If they do so, it would be the second time in three years they’ve clinched the division at Yankee Stadium.

The Red Sox will send righty Nathan Eovaldi (5-7, 4.22 ERA) to the mound, opposed by New York lefty J.A. Happ (16-6, 3.75 ERA). Mookie Betts, who left Sunday’s game after hurting his side on a throw home, is expected to be in the lineup as Boston’s designated hitter.

 

