BOSTON (CBS) – Dozens of Massachusetts museums will be free this Saturday.

Sept. 22, 2018 is “Museum Day.” The event organized by Smithsonian Magazine provides free admission at participating museums for anyone who registers and prints out a Museum Day ticket. One ticket admits two people at no cost.

There are 55 Massachusetts museums participating in this year’s event, including the Museum of Fine Arts, the Harvard Museum Of Natural History, the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art, Battleship Cove and the USS Constitution Museum.

This year’s event highlights women who have made history.

