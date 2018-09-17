WAREHAM (CBS) – Police are asking for help tracking down the suspects who allegedly attacked an elderly Walmart employee in Wareham.

Investigators say the men were captured on surveillance video shoplifting last Thursday.

After leaving the store, a 76-year-old store employee attempted to stop them as they loaded up their car.

The driver pulled away, dragging the man until he fell to the ground.

Another suspect then allegedly rammed him with a shopping cart before they fled the scene.

The victim was not seriously injured.