By Paula Ebben
Filed Under:shoplifters, Suspected Shoplifters, Walmart, Wareham, Wareham Police Department, Wareham Walmart

WAREHAM (CBS) – Police are asking for help tracking down the suspects who allegedly attacked an elderly Walmart employee in Wareham.

Investigators say the men were captured on surveillance video shoplifting last Thursday.

wareham walmart employee assaulted vo Wareham Police Looking For Suspects Who Injured Elderly Walmart Employee

Two shoplifting suspects at Wareham Walmart (WBZ-TV)

After leaving the store, a 76-year-old store employee attempted to stop them as they loaded up their car.

The driver pulled away, dragging the man until he fell to the ground.

Another suspect then allegedly rammed him with a shopping cart before they fled the scene.

The victim was not seriously injured.

