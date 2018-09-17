WEATHER ALERT:Florence Remnants To Bring Torrential Downpours Tuesday
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Massachusetts gambling regulators are reporting MGM Springfield generated $9.5 million from gambling operations in its first week open.

The state Gaming Commission said in a revenue report Monday the casino earned $2.1 million in gross revenues from table games and $7.3 million from slot machines from its Aug. 24 opening to Aug. 31.

casino line 2 MGM Pulls In $9.5 Million From Gambling In First Week Open

People wait in line for the opening of the MGM Springfield casino. (WBZ-TV)

That translates to about $2.4 million in state revenues. Massachusetts assesses a 25 percent tax on the hotel, casino and entertainment complex’s gambling revenues.

MGM Springfield President Michael Mathis says the figures reflect the casino’s “tremendously successful” opening, where more than 150,000 people visited in the first weekend alone.

The state’s other casino, Plainridge Park, meanwhile, generated $15.4 million in gambling revenues in August, of which the state collected $7.5 million from a 49 percent tax.

