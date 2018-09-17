LAWRENCE (CBS) – So many people and businesses have offered to help the victims of the Merrimack Valley gas explosions a foundation will be established to get those resources to them.

The non-profit disaster relief fund was announced at a news conference Monday led by Governor Charlie Baker, the mayor of Lawrence and the town managers of Andover and North Andover. It will be formally named and established in the next few days.

“For many people this is going to take a while and it’s going to create some real hardships for them. Fortunately, there are a number of community-based organizations that are willing to work with Lawrence and North Andover and Andover and the Commonwealth of Mass. to put a program in place to support these folks,” Baker told reporters.

They hope to have an online application process set up soon so people can get access to the services and support being offered.

“Donations will come in to that relief fund and then work through an application and then an intake process and a bunch of players who will be identified and organized to provide services to people,” Baker said.

“There really are going to be two groups here. People who are permanently displaced as a result of what happened on Thursday and people for whom there’s just going to be a tremendous amount of inconvenience and, in many cases, significant disruption in their life.”

Baker hopes to have it up in what he called “operating mode” by the end of the week. He hopes the fund will “provide people with options and ways to deal with the issues associated with what happens when it’s not 50 degrees out, 60 degrees out at night, and during the day.”