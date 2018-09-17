LAWRENCE (CBS) — The High School Learning Center in Lawrence had a line out the door and around the corner as representatives from Columbia gas company worked to help residents deal with the aftermath of Thursday’s gas explosions and fires across Merrimack Valley.

The popup Property Claims Center was in such high demand that waiting has turned into a two-day process: wait in line for a ticket that will place you in a line for assistance the next day.

“I hear that there are blue and red tickets they are giving out. Some people have blue tickets from yesterday and red tickets are being handed out today. I think it’s just a waiting game right now,” said Damasae Pendelton, who was in line.

Anyone looking to fill out a claim is asked to bring receipts to prove their out-of-pocket expenses.

Pendelton drove up from Connecticut to help his grandmother, Annia Willis through the claims process. A fire damaged her apartment building.

“I never went through nothing like this before and it’s just heartbreaking,” she said.

Pendelton continued, “At this point, we’re just trying to hang on trying to figure out what’s going on from the gas company and trying to figure out about reimbursement. That’s why we are here today.”

Columbia Gas representatives at the center are taking down information on expense claims and giving out gift cards to try and immediately help.

You can also file an insurance claim with Columbia Gas over the phone by calling 800-590-5571.

#Lawrence Military veterans, affected by the #MVGasfire, may be eligible for emergency financial assistance. #Lawrence Veterans should contact the City’s Veterans Service Officer (Jaime Melendez) at 9780-620-3282 or at Jmelendez@cityoflawrence.com for additional information. — Lawrence, MA. (@COL1853) September 17, 2018

The Claims Center will be open weekdays 10 a.m. – 8 p.m..

A Recovery Resource Center was open Monday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Arlington Middle School on 150 Arlington Street.

The town of Andover will be establishing Old Town Hall at 20 Main Street as a Claims and Resource Center.