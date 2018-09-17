NORTH ANDOVER (CBS) — Technicians in North Andover and Andover are continuing the process of turning gas services back on Monday. According to North Andover Town Manager Andrew Maylor, 500 crew members will be on the streets and responding to homes that already called the service restoration line: 1-866-388-3239.

If you do not have gas service, do not turn it on yourself, call the gas company.

500 technicians begin re-light process this morning in North Andover and Andover if you called the 1 800 # they are on the way. Leave cell # on the door if u won't be home. — Andrew Maylor (@Town_Mgr_Maylor) September 17, 2018

As of noon on Sunday, 8,570 gas customers were affected. Turning the gas back on to everyone in North Andover could take days, the town of North Andover said.

Complete Coverage: Merrimack Valley Explosions

You can also call the restoration line to schedule a safety checkup.

On Sunday, Colombia Gas tweeted that they were beginning the restoration process for homes outside of the areas impacted by Thursday’s gas crisis. The process for customers within those areas “will be very different and will take time.”

We are now working to turn gas back on to customers who were OUTSIDE of the impacted area and whose service was turned off as a precaution. The process for affected customers in #lawrence #andover #northandover will be very different and will take time. — Columbia Gas MA (@ColumbiaGasMA) September 16, 2018

Find the updated list of affected and not affected streets in North Andover here.