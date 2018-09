FRANKLIN (CBS) — All lanes of the I-495 South were temporarily closed midday on Monday after a person was hit by a car just south of Exit 16. Mass. State Police first tweeted about the crash around 12:30 p.m.

The left lane has since reopened.

According to State Police, the person was out of their car at the time they were hit.

They were med-flighted to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester with serious injuries.

#MAtraffic update: I-495 SB in #Franklin, left lane reopened. Pedestrian flown by medical helicopter to UMass in Worcester for treatment of serious injuries. https://t.co/oGeqs1nB1a — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 17, 2018

No word yet on the identity of the victim.