By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics’ bench is already pretty loaded, but the team may be adding a three-time NBA sixth man to the mix.

The Celtics and free agent swingman Jamal Crawford share a “mutual interest,” according to The Athletic’s Jared Weiss.

“I know that there is mutual interest between the Celtics and Crawford. That I do know,” Weiss told host Adam Kaufman on CLNS Media’s “Celtics Beat” podcast over the weekend. “The Celtics didn’t make an offer to him. He’s been kind of waiting on the right situation to materialize. That’s why he’s holding out until training camp, basically. I think he wants to be in position to win a championship, so he wants to sign on with one of these title teams.”

A prolific shooter and smart player on the floor, Crawford has played for seven different teams over his 18-year career in the NBA. He spent last season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, averaging 10.3 points while shooting 42 percent from the floor and 33.1 percent from three-point land. His leadership was on full display on the up-and-coming Wolves last season, earning Crawford “Teammate of the Year” honors. Crawford may have his deficiencies on defense, but with defensive-minded players around him, the Celtics wouldn’t suffer too much when he’s on the floor.

The Celtics already have a pretty stacked stable of backup guards, with Terry Rozier, Marcus Smart and Brad Wanamaker all set to come off the bench next season (Jabari Bird will soon be out of that mix for obvious reasons). A veteran near the end of his career may balk at a situation where minutes are not guaranteed, but if Crawford is set on joining a team with title aspirations, there are few better options than Boston (at some point, the Golden State Warriors won’t have enough roster spots for every good player cast aside in the NBA).

If the C’s have a chance to add a professional scorer who can give them some instant offense off the bench, it’s a shot they have to take.