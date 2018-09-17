WEATHER ALERT:Florence Remnants To Bring Torrential Downpours Tuesday
Filed Under:Budweiser, Local TV, Mass Pike

WESTON (CBS) – A Budweiser truck went up in flames on the Mass Pike Monday morning.

Patrick Mullane tweeted a photo of the beer truck on fire just before 8 a.m.

budweiser truck fire pike Budweiser Truck Catches Fire On Mass Pike

A Budweiser truck on fire on the Mass Pike (Photo credit: Patrick Mullane @mullanehbx)

Massachusetts State Police reported at the time that they were responding to a tractor-trailer fire in the westbound lane in Weston.

The fire shut down three travel lanes at one point as Weston firefighters worked to put out the fire and clean up the mess. All lanes reopened at about 10 a.m.

Police said no one was hurt in the fire and the cause is under investigation.

