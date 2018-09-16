BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have a big concern on defense after losing defensive end Trey Flowers to a concussion on Sunday.

Flowers left Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars early in the first quarter after taking a knee to the back of his head from fellow defensive end Keionta Davis. He walked off the field on his own and was evaluated for a concussion. The team ruled Flowers out for the rest of the game early in the second half.

Looks like Keionta Davis' leg went into the back of Trey Flowers' head. pic.twitter.com/MsNijbOAKA — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) September 16, 2018

Flowers had played every snap of the young season ahead of the injury, and is a major part of the New England defense’s success. He led the Patriots with 6.5 sacks in 2017, and was primed for a breakout season in 2018. Flowers had 1.5 sacks and five combined tackles in New England’s Week 1 win over the Houston Texans.

Without Flowers rushing in from the edge, the Patriots struggled to generate much pressure on Jacksonville quarterback Blake Bortles.

The Patriots also lost starting safety Patrick Chung to a concussion on Sunday. Chung was not on the field to start the second half, after he appeared to be injured on by a pick on a four-yard touchdown catch by Austin Seferian-Jenkins just head of halftime.

Chung had also been serving as New England’s top punt returner on Sunday. Receiver Chris Hogan took over for Chung in that role.