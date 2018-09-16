BOSTON (CBS) — Chris Sale looked much better in his second go as an “opener” for the Red Sox, pitching three scoreless innings against the New York Mets on Sunday afternoon.

Sale allowed just one hit during his outing, a two-out single to Jay Bruce in the top of the second inning. Bruce was quickly caught stealing and Sale wound up facing only nine batters during his shortened start.

The Boston lefty started his day with a 1-2-3 top of the first, needing just 10 pitches to set the Mets down in order. He struck out Todd Frazier on a 93 MPH four-seam fastball in the second for his only strikeout of the day.

Sale threw 27 of his 42 pitches for strikes, and as he did after his first start back from the disabled list, ended his afternoon by firing off more pitches in the bullpen. He threw 20 four-seamers during his three innings of work, which topped out at 96 MPH, while mixing in 11 sliders. Overall, he induced six swing and misses.

With his three shutout innings on Sunday, Sale is up to 32 straight innings without allowing a run. He is expected to make two more starts as he builds up strength ahead of the postseason, and is scheduled to start for Boston Friday night against the Indians in Cleveland.

Check back for reaction from Chris Sale after Sunday’s Red Sox-Mets game wraps up.