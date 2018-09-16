BOSTON (CBS) — Three dogs up for adoption through the Buddy Dog Humane Society were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.

Dexter is a four-year-old Chihuahua. He is back at Buddy Dog after he was adopted because his family had children that were too active for him. Dexter is a huge couch potato that would love attention from his adult family.

Tanya is also four-years-old. She is from a rescue partner in Puerto Rico. Tanya is a sweet girl that does well with dogs, cats, and kids, though she is shy.

Cher is a two-year-old from a rescue partner in Texas. When she arrived a Buddy Dog, they realized she had a tumor so she is currently finishing up her chemo treatments. Cher would do well in any family but she is not very active.

For more information visit the Buddy Dog Humane Society’s website.