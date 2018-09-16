DEVELOPING STORY:Merrimack Valley Explosions Complete Coverage
BOSTON (CBS) — Three dogs up for adoption through the Buddy Dog Humane Society were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.

dexter Pet Parade: Buddy Dog Humane Society

Dexter is up for adoption through Buddy Dog Humane Society (WBZ-TV

Dexter is a four-year-old Chihuahua. He is back at Buddy Dog after he was adopted because his family had children that were too active for him. Dexter is a huge couch potato that would love attention from his adult family.

tanya1 Pet Parade: Buddy Dog Humane Society

Tanya is up for adoption through Buddy Dog Humane Society (WBZ-TV

Tanya is also four-years-old. She is from a rescue partner in Puerto Rico. Tanya is a sweet girl that does well with dogs, cats, and kids, though she is shy.

cher Pet Parade: Buddy Dog Humane Society

Cher is up for adoption through Buddy Dog Humane Society (WBZ-TV)

Cher is a two-year-old from a rescue partner in Texas. When she arrived a Buddy Dog, they realized she had a tumor so she is currently finishing up her chemo treatments. Cher would do well in any family but she is not very active.

For more information visit the Buddy Dog Humane Society’s website.

