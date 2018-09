LAWRENCE (CBS) — A fire ripped through an apartment building on the same day residents were allowed to return home following the Merrimack Valley explosions. Firefighters responded to the Diamond Street building around 10:30 a.m.

Preliminary investigations show that the fire is unrelated to Thursday’s gas fires. No word yet on the exact cause.

There is a 3 alarm fire on Diamond Street. LFD is fighting it actively. This address was not in the affected area & not connected to the gas disaster. Residents in So. Lawrence should continue to return home – be vigilant & check your home when you arrive. #MVGasFire pic.twitter.com/PnRG1X8Jz4 — Dan Rivera (@danrivera01843) September 16, 2018

According to Lawrence Fire Chief, one firefighter suffered a minor injury. There were no other reported injuries.