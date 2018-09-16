BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots will have running backs Rex Burkhead and Sony Michel when they kick things off against the Jaguars on Sunday.

Burkhead is active for Sunday’s game after battling concussion symptoms throughout the week. Michel will make his NFL debut after sitting out last week’s season opener with a lingering knee ailment. Both were listed as questionable on the team’s injury report on Friday.

The Patriots listed seven players as inactive ahead of Sunday’s game:

C/G Brian Schwenke

CB J.C. Jackson

WR Corey Coleman

DE Derek Rivers

RB Kenjon Barner

OT Marcus Cannon

CB Keion Crossen

With Barner inactive, it remains unclear who will return punts for New England. Many believed the new running back would slide into that role, but now it looks likely that safety Patrick Chung will assume those duties.

Cannon was ruled out Saturday night after remaining in New England. LaAdrian Waddle will take over at right tackle for the Patriots against Jacksonville.

The Jaguars will be without starting running back Leonard Fournette, who suffered a hamstring injury in the team’s Week 1 win over the New York Giants.

