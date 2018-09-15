BREAKING NEWS:State Of Emergency After Merrimack Valley Explosions
BOSTON (CBS) – Fans will have the chance to support residents impacted by fires and explosions in the Merrimack Valley on Saturday at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox will be collecting cash donations at all Fenway Park gates on Saturday and Sunday.

Donations will be accepted from the time gates open through the second inning of each game versus the New York Mets. Gates open Saturday at 2:35 p.m. and Sunday at 11:35 a.m.

All donations will go to the Lawrence Emergency Fund via the Essex County Community Foundation.

