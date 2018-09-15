BOSTON (CBS) – Four people were sent to the hospital after a deck collapsed at a house in Boston.

Emergency crews responded to P Street late Saturday night after receiving a call for a deck collapse around 10 p.m.

At 21:58 @BostonFire responded for technical rescue for a report of a deck collapse. The deck collapsed from the 2nd floor to the 1stThere were approx 10-15 people on the deck at 110 P St. 4 went to hospital @BOSTON_EMS with non life threatening injuries @ISDBoston on scene pic.twitter.com/oYXtL260EW — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 16, 2018

Police said a second floor deck collapsed.

The people sent to the hospital suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Further details were not immediately available.

There were 10 to 15 people on the deck at the time it collapsed, according to the Boston Fire Department.