BOSTON (CBS) – Four people were sent to the hospital after a deck collapsed at a house in Boston.

Emergency crews responded to P Street late Saturday night after receiving a call for a deck collapse around 10 p.m.

Police said a second floor deck collapsed.

The people sent to the hospital suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Further details were not immediately available.

There were 10 to 15 people on the deck at the time it collapsed, according to the Boston Fire Department.

