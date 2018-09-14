WAREHAM (CBS) — An older employee was dragged by a getaway car while trying to stop three men from shoplifting at a Wareham Walmart, police say. The incident occurred around 6 p.m. Thursday.

Surveillance video shows “two suspects hastily exited the store via the fire exit with a shopping cart in tow. After trying to put items in the car they were confronted by the 76-year-old employee and he attempted to stop them,” police said.

The car pulled away and the employee was then dragged by the car until he fell. “The victim then got up, and again tried to stop them, however a suspect rammed him with a shopping cart knocking him to the ground again.”

When police arrived at the scene, the suspects had already gotten away. The employee was transported to Tobey Hospital where he was treated for his injuries and released.

“Identifying and arresting these subjects is a top priority, because in addition to stealing from a business in Wareham, they injured, and very easily could have killed someone with their desperate and reckless actions to flee the area. I would ask everyone to view the photos of the suspects, the suspect vehicle and help us apprehend these criminals. I am confident with the public’s help that will happen,” said Acting Chief of Police John Walcek in a statement.

The blue Honda involved did not have a license plate but the employee was able to rip off a windshield wiper that will be used as evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling them, or reaching out through Text-A-Tip (text 274637 on your cell phone and in the text field start with “warehampd”), or using the link on the Wareham Police Department’s website.