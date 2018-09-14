DEVELOPING STORY:Merrimack Valley Explosions Complete Coverage
STONEHAM (CBS) — A boil water order was issued in Stoneham Friday after E. coli was detected in one of the town’s routine samples Wednesday. Boiling the water kills bacteria and any bacteria in the water.

“Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice,” said the Stoneham Water Department.

According to the department, only one sample came back positive for E. coli and a repeat sample on Thursday showed Total Coliform, not E. coli.

“E. coli are bacteria whose presence indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes. Microbes in these wastes can cause short-term health effects, such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, some of the elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems,” said the department.

If you experience these symptoms and they persist, seek medical attention.

No word yet on when the boil water order will be lifted.

