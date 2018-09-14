LAWRENCE (CBS) – Large sections of multiple communities were evacuated Thursday afternoon after a series of gas explosions and fires. Here is the latest:

• Sections of South Lawrence, Andover and North Andover impacted

• The issue is related to a high pressure gas main, possibly over-pressurized

• An estimated 8,000 gas meters in that region, served by Columbia Gas, were affected; multi-unit homes have multiple gas meters

• All residents of South Lawrence, regardless of utility provider, were asked to evacuate

• Andover residents south of Rt. 28 and Salem Street were allowed to return home early Friday

• Emergency crews going door-to-door to turn off gas at each home

• Lawrence, Andover and North Andover leaders say there is no timeline on when residents can return

• Power shut off to South Lawrence, parts of Andover and North Andover. This includes traffic lights

• An 18-year-old man has died. At least 25 people injured

• 60-80 fires and 3 explosions, according to MEMA

• 38 fires extinguished in Andover alone, with 17 additional gas leaks

• 29 homes impacted in North Andover

• “It looked like Armageddon,” said Andover Fire Chief Michael Mansfield

• 10-alarm fire response in all 3 communities

• Firefighters and police from across eastern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire responded

• Red Cross reception centers: Andover Senior Center and Youth Center, North Andover High School, Parthum and Arlington Schools in Lawrence, Central Catholic and St. Mary’s Church in Lawrence

• Residents in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover can call 211 for information

• Commuter Rail service on the Haverhill line suspended beyond North Wilmington

• All off ramps from I-495 between Exits 42-45 were closed; on ramps remained open

• No school in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover on Friday, including Catholic schools

• Merrimack College without power, but students are in dorms

• Lawrence courts closed Friday

• Department of Pipeline Safety and NTSB involved in investigation from federal level