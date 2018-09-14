LAWRENCE (CBS) – Large sections of multiple communities were evacuated Thursday afternoon after a series of gas explosions and fires. Here is the latest:
• Sections of South Lawrence, Andover and North Andover impacted
• The issue is related to a high pressure gas main, possibly over-pressurized
• An estimated 8,000 gas meters in that region, served by Columbia Gas, were affected; multi-unit homes have multiple gas meters
• All residents of South Lawrence, regardless of utility provider, were asked to evacuate
• Andover residents south of Rt. 28 and Salem Street were allowed to return home early Friday
• Emergency crews going door-to-door to turn off gas at each home
• Lawrence, Andover and North Andover leaders say there is no timeline on when residents can return
• Power shut off to South Lawrence, parts of Andover and North Andover. This includes traffic lights
• An 18-year-old man has died. At least 25 people injured
• 60-80 fires and 3 explosions, according to MEMA
• 38 fires extinguished in Andover alone, with 17 additional gas leaks
• 29 homes impacted in North Andover
• “It looked like Armageddon,” said Andover Fire Chief Michael Mansfield
• 10-alarm fire response in all 3 communities
• Firefighters and police from across eastern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire responded
• Red Cross reception centers: Andover Senior Center and Youth Center, North Andover High School, Parthum and Arlington Schools in Lawrence, Central Catholic and St. Mary’s Church in Lawrence
• Residents in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover can call 211 for information
• Commuter Rail service on the Haverhill line suspended beyond North Wilmington
• All off ramps from I-495 between Exits 42-45 were closed; on ramps remained open
• No school in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover on Friday, including Catholic schools
• Merrimack College without power, but students are in dorms
• Lawrence courts closed Friday
• Department of Pipeline Safety and NTSB involved in investigation from federal level
Blue house is Jefferson St in Lawrence. Mount Vernon area.