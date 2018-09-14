BREAKING NEWS:State Of Emergency After Merrimack Valley Explosions
Filed Under:Columbia Gas, Eversource, Gov. Charlie Baker, Merrimack Valley Explosions, Mike LaCrosse

LAWRENCE (CBS/AP) – Officials are saying it could take weeks before residents of three Massachusetts communities torn by natural gas explosions could have their service fully restored.

Gov. Charlie Baker said Friday that more than 100 gas technicians are being deployed throughout the night and into Saturday to make sure each home is safe to enter. He says no one in the area should turn on their gas unless a crew turns it on for them.

Even after residents return and their electricity is restored, gas service won’t be turned on until technicians can inspect every connection in each home — a process that could take weeks.

Watch: Update From Eversource Gas President

William Akley, President of Eversource Gas Operations said restoring the system is a lengthy process. “We are talking weeks,” Akley said. “We are looking for every opportunity to expedite that as fast as possible but we will not sacrifice public safety nor do anything to risk the integrity of this system.”

Baker says Eversource is bringing in additional resources. Earlier on Friday, Baker authorized the utility to take management control over the effort to safely restore services.

Comments
  1. Jordan Lewis Ring says:
    September 14, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    NO EXCUSE….NONE…….A MASSIVE OUTRAGE ……ONE THAT DEMANDS A FEDERAL INVESTIGATION SINCE THE GOV AND AG ARE IN “THE BAG”!!!!!

