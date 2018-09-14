COLUMBIA GAS STATEMENT FROM 11 A.M., SEPTEMBER 14

What happened in the Merrimack Valley yesterday was a tragic incident. We are saddened to learn of the death of a young man as a result of these events . Our thoughts and continued support are with those who have been injured and affected. We are focused on providing as much support as possible to our customers, residents and communities. We are grateful for the community’s patience, as well as the tremendous support we have received from our first responder and law enforcement partners.

As part of response efforts, Columbia Gas crews need to visit each of the 8,600 affected customers to shut off each gas meter and conduct a safety inspection. More than 500 resources from several affiliated Columbia Gas companies and other utilities are currently mobilizing to provide assistance.

We urge customers in the affected area to call us and arrange for us to meet you at your property to make sure the house is cleared and your gas meter is shut off. Please provide us with your name, address and cell phone number so we can call you when we are ready to access your property.

If you don’t provide us with a cell phone number, please call 1-866-388-3239 to schedule a time to meet you at your property so we can gain access.

Please do not enter your house unless you are accompanied by a gas company representative.

We expect this will be an extended restoration effort, and we are working tirelessly to restore service to the affected customers.

The Red Cross has established shelters at the following locations. They will accommodate pets. For more information, call 774-204-5071.

Arlington School, 150 Arlington Street, Lawrence

Parthum School, 255 Haverhill Street, Lawrence

North Andover High School, 430 Osgood Street, North Andover

Cormier Youth Center, 40 Whittier Court, Andover

We are working with the appropriate authorities to investigate this incident. If you’re concerned about your gas service, we will schedule a safety check.

If customers have shut off their gas meter on their own, DO NOT attempt to turn your service back on and please wait for additional instructions.

If a customer smells an odor of natural gas, they should leave the area immediately, move to a safe location and call 911 and our emergency number at 1-800-525-8222.

If a customer smells an odor of natural gas:

Don’t turn off gas to your house or to any appliances.

Don’t try to find the leak yourself or operate pipeline valves.

Don’t light a match or candle, or operate anything that could cause a spark, including home phones or cell phones, lights, appliances, flashlights, power tools, etc.

Don’t open the windows and doors in an attempt to ventilate.

Incident Contact Numbers

Property Claims Hotline – 1-800-590-5571

Dedicated Customer Service – 1-866-388-3239



Gas Emergency – 1-800-525-8222

COLUMBIA GAS STATEMENT FROM 5:15 A.M., SEPTEMBER 14

Columbia Gas crews continue to respond to an incident that occurred Sept. 13 and affected Merrimack Valley residents. See this document for full list of streets affected in Lawrence, Andover, North Andover and Methuen.

Our thoughts are with the community and everyone impacted by yesterday’s tragic incident. We are focused on providing as much support as possible to our customers, residents and communities.

We are grateful for the community’s patience, as well as the tremendous support we have received from our first responder and law enforcement partners.

As part of response efforts, Columbia Gas crews need to visit each of the 8,600 affected customers to shut off each gas meter and conduct a safety inspection. Additional support is being provided by crews from several affiliated Columbia Gas companies and other utilities who are currently mobilizing to provide assistance.

We expect this will be an extended restoration effort, and we will work tirelessly to restore service to the affected customers.

The Red Cross has established shelters at the following locations. They will accommodate pets. For more information, call 774-204-5071.

• Arlington School, 150 Arlington Street, Lawrence

• Parthum School, 255 Haverhill Street, Lawrence

• North Andover High School, 430 Osgood Street, North Andover

• Cormier Youth Center, 40 Whittier Court, Andover

We are working with the appropriate authorities to investigate this incident in order to understand its cause.

If customers have shut off their gas meter on their own, do not attempt to turn your service back on and please wait for additional instructions.

If a customer smells an odor of natural gas, they should leave the area immediately, move to a safe location and call 911 and our emergency number at 1-800-525-8222.

If a customer smells an odor of natural gas:

• Don’t turn off gas to your house or to any appliances.

• Don’t try to find the leak yourself or operate pipeline valves.

• Don’t light a match or candle, or operate anything that could cause a spark, including home phones or cell phones, lights, appliances, flashlights, power tools, etc.

• Don’t open the windows and doors in an attempt to ventilate.

COLUMBIA GAS STATEMENT FROM 9 P.M., SEPTEMBER 13

Columbia Gas crews are currently responding to reports of multiple fires in Lawrence. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by today’s incident.

The first priority for our crews at the scene is to ensure the safety of our customers and the community by supporting first responders and completing safety checks on our system and in the surrounding area.

We appreciate the response of local emergency responders and their coordination with our teams.

If a customer smells an odor of natural gas, they should leave the area immediately, move to a safe location and call 911 and our emergency number at 1-800-525-8222.

If a customer smells an odor of natural gas:

• Don’t turn off gas to your house or to any appliances.

• Don’t try to find the leak yourself or operate pipeline valves.

• Don’t light a match or candle, or operate anything that could cause a spark, including home phones or cell phones, lights, appliances, flashlights, power tools, etc.

• Don’t open the windows and doors in an attempt to ventilate.

We will continue to share information as it becomes available.