BOSTON (CBS) – Thousands of residents of South Lawrence, Andover and North Andover were told to evacuate their homes Thursday, when a major issue with a gas line led to dozens of explosions and fires. Residents received automated emergency phone calls urging them to leave their homes. Power was being shut off to the entire communities of Lawrence, Andover and North Andover.

Evacuations

All Columbia Gas customers in South Lawrence, Andover and North Andover were told to evacuate their homes. Emergency shelters were setup at the Andover Senior Center and Youth Center, North Andover High School, Wilmington Middle School as well as Parthum and Arlington Schools in Lawrence.

What To Do About Natural Gas Service

Columbia Gas customer were urged to turn off the gas service to their homes. Gas shutoff valves can be found on the pipe leading from the ground to your gas meter, or on the service line between the meter and the home. Turn the valve a quarter turn to shutoff the natural gas flow.

Do not turn your gas service back on unless instructed by emergency personnel.

Don’t Use Electronics or Candles

Any electric sparks or open flames can ignite natural gas in the air. If you have power and smell gas, do not turn any electric appliances on or off. Refrain from using your cell phone if you smell gas.

Monitor Emergency Information

Updates on gas service, electric service and shelters are being provided by various town emergency departments on Twitter. In Lawrence, you can call 211 for updates. We will be providing the latest information on WBZ-TV, CBSBoston.com and the WBZ social media channels.