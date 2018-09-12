BOSTON (CBS) – Scott and Tracey Noonan are born and bred New Englanders, but last winter, the Marshfield couple decided they were done enduring the winters here.

“We love it here. We’ll come back to visit but not in the wintertime,” said Scott, after last January’s blizzard.

So the Noonans moved to Charleston, South Carolina, which is in the path of Hurricane Florence.

We called Scott Wednesday, and asked if now, he was having second thoughts about the move. “Absolutely not are you kidding me?” Scott responded. “We look at it like if we lose power up there for two, three weeks when you have an ice storm and the roads are impassable, at least down here the weather is still nice when it happens.”

The Noonans bought a home on Daniel Island, right across the Cooper River from downtown Charleston. They may, or may not evacuate but heir positive attitude will likely get them through anything. “We’ve got preparations, we’re boarding up the house, and we’ve got all of our emergency supplies, and we’ll probably hit the road, we’ll probably head down by Florida somewhere and just ride it out down there,” Scott said.

We’ll check back with Scott in a few days.