BOSTON (CBS) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are gearing up for this weekend’s AFC Championship Game rematch with the New England Patriots, but are doing so without running back Leonard Fournette.

Fournette did not practice with the Jags on Wednesday, sidelined with a strained right hamstring he suffered in the first half of Jacksonville’s Week 1 win over the New York Giants. He had 41 rushing yards on nine carries (plus three receptions for 14 yards) when he left the game.

“We’re just going to give it some time and see where we are and when it’s time we’ll start testing it,” Jacksonville head coach Doug Marrone said Wednesday, adding that the running back doesn’t necessarily need to practice this week in order to play on Sunday.

But chances are if Fournette does not see the practice field this week, he will not see the field this weekend when the Patriots come to town. If last year’s fourth overall pick doesn’t suit up for Sunday’s tilt, the Jaguars will likely start T.J. Yeldon and have him split time with Corey Grant. Yeldon rushed for 51 yards on 14 carries and added three receptions for 17 yards and a touchdown after Fournette went down against the Giants.

Fournette ran for 76 yards and a touchdown against the Patriots in the AFC Championship in January, but was held to just 3.2 yards on his 24 carries in the New England victory.

Tune in to Patriots-Jaguars on WBZ-TV — the home of the New England Patriots! Pregame coverage begins at 11:30am with Patriots GameDay, and after the game tune in to Patriots 5th Quarter on myTV38!