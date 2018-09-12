BOSTON (CBS) – The list of unclaimed property owners in Massachusetts continues to grow, and some residents could cash in.

Treasurer Deb Goldberg said Wednesday there are more than 44,000 new properties worth millions of dollars owed to people and businesses in the state.

“We currently hold over $3.4 billion in unclaimed property at Treasury and it could be yours,” said Treasurer Deb Goldberg. “One in ten Massachusetts residents are owed money.”

Goldberg says examples of unclaimed property include forgotten bank accounts, stocks, safe deposit boxes, insurance policies and stocks. She says the Treasury gave more than $104 million back to residents last year.

The full list can be found at www.findmassmoney.com or by phone at 888-344-MASS. There’s no time limit for someone to claim their money.