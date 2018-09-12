BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox had 46 special guests at Fenway Park Tuesday night. Team Telemore, which is family members who have come from around the world so their children could be treated at Boston Children’s Hospital, were treated to a night of fun in the city.

The Baseball Tavern was an “all ages” venue for Team Telemore to enjoy. These families are bound by friendship and the challenge of their children’s diagnosis.

“We’ve come a very long way and we’ve had a lot of support from our friends and family to get here,” said Megan Stephens. Her eight-year-old daughter, Gabby is a part of a research study at Boston Children’s Hospital.

Gabby was diagnosed with a rare congenital disorder four years ago.

Megan and her family live in New Zealand but said Children’s is a leader in treating disorders that affect one in a million kids. “It might benefit Gabby. And it might benefit other people down the train. So we’ve come to Boston to do it and it’s been an amazing experience.”

The “visiting” members of Red Sox nation soaked up the atmosphere at the old ballpark before heading to a Family Education Summit at Camp Sunshine in Maine.