BOSTON (CBS) – Several events in Massachusetts will mark the 17th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks Tuesday.

Read: Profiles Of Massachusetts 9/11 Victims

Here’s what will be happening in Boston:

5:30 a.m. to 10: 30 a.m.

Red Cross blood drive at Fenway Park.

8:30 a.m.

Flag lowering, moment of silence, and the reading of names of Massachusetts victims at the State House.

8:46 a.m.

TSA moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. by the Terminal B checkpoints at Logan Airport.

9:30 a.m.

Presentation of the Madeline Amy Sweeney Award for Civilian Bravery at the State House.

The award is named for Madeline “Amy” Sweeney, a flight attendant on American Airlines Flight 11, the first plane to leave Logan Airport and crash into one of the World Trade Center towers in lower Manhattan.

At the USS Constitution in Charlestown crew members will fire one-gun salutes at the following times:

8:46 a.m. – Firing one-gun salute marking the impact of American Airlines Flight 11 into the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York.

9:03 a.m. – Firing one-gun salute marking the impact of United Airlines Flight 175 into the South Tower of the World Trade Center in New York.

9:37 a.m. – Firing one-gun salute marking the impact of American Airlines Flight 77 into the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

9:59 a.m. – Taps played from USS Constitution marking the collapse of the South Tower of the World Trade Center in New York.

10:03 a.m. – Firing one-gun salute, immediately followed by the playing of taps marking the crash of United Airlines Flight 93 in Somerset County, Penn.

10:10 a.m. – Taps played from USS Constitution marking the primary collapse of the stricken section of the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

10:28 a.m. – Taps played from USS Constitution marking the collapse of the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York.

1:00 p.m.

Wreath laying ceremony at the 9/11 Contemplative Garden in the Boston Public Garden.

8:46 a.m. (all day event)

On the Rose Kennedy Greenway, Project 351 will team up with the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund and Gold Star families to create 1,000 care packages for troops serving overseas.

For more information on the day’s events, visit the Mass 9/11 Fund website.