BOSTON (CBS) – A priest who served at a church in Brookline and as a chaplain at a Boston hospital is accused of sexually abusing a child. Rev. Christian Ohazulume of Nigeria will be arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Quincy District Court.

Ohazulume has been a chaplain at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center since 2010, according to the Archdiocese of Boston. During that time, he has also lived at St. Mary of the Assumption Parish in Brookline where he’s assisted in celebrating Mass and hearing confessions.

The Archdiocese said they received ”an allegation of sexual abuse of a child on August 31.” They say they alerted police and later removed Ohazulume from ministry.

“The allegation was identified to have occurred in 2007, during a time he was residing with a family upon his arrival in the United States,” the Archdiocese said in a statement Tuesday.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said the charges were taken by Randolph Police, who have not commented yet on the case.

“The Archdiocese was advised by law enforcement to delay until today release of this information while they initiated their investigation,” the archdiocese said in its statement.

There has been no comment yet from Beth Israel. The Archdiocese said it notified Ohazulume’s home diocese in Nnewi, Nigeria about the allegation.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.