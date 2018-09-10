Hurricane Florence:Tracking Maps & Computer Models
Filed Under:Local TV, Subway

MILFORD, Conn. (CBS) — Subway’s $5 footlong may soon be a thing of the past.

The sandwich shop’s CEO tells USA Today that starting this month each individual franchisee will be allowed to decide if it will offer the deal.

Some complained there just wasn’t any profit margin in the discount sandwiches.

There will still be deals at Subway; a $3.99 six-inch sub is being tested now in San Francisco.

“Affordable food is what we’ve always stood for,” Haynes said. “It’s not just about one price point.”

The $5 footlong was first introduced in 2007 during the recession.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s