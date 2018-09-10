MILFORD, Conn. (CBS) — Subway’s $5 footlong may soon be a thing of the past.

The sandwich shop’s CEO tells USA Today that starting this month each individual franchisee will be allowed to decide if it will offer the deal.

Some complained there just wasn’t any profit margin in the discount sandwiches.

There will still be deals at Subway; a $3.99 six-inch sub is being tested now in San Francisco.

“Affordable food is what we’ve always stood for,” Haynes said. “It’s not just about one price point.”

The $5 footlong was first introduced in 2007 during the recession.