BOSTON (CBS) — It didn’t take too long for a team to cry foul against the New England Patriots this season.

Texans cornerback Aaron Colvin was pretty upset with NFL officials following Houston’s Week 1 loss in New England, hinting that the Patriots got preferential treatment because they are the Patriots. Colvin’s beef stems from a catch by Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski late in the first half that he doesn’t believe was a catch at all. Quarterback Tom Brady connected with Gronk downfield for a 28-yard reception, putting the Patriots at the Houston 31-yard line.

Brady fits this ball to Gronkowski into double coverage and he makes the great catchpic.twitter.com/ATOYK13DKq — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 9, 2018

Some angles of the replay show the ball may have come loose at the end of the catch, but Brady and the New England offense hurried to the line and snapped the ball before officials could put the play under review. The Patriots scored five plays later, taking a 21-6 lead into halftime.

Colvin, who was covering Gronkowski on the catch in question, let his frustration be known after the game.

“That’s BS, in my opinion,” Colvin said, according to The Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson. “I don’t think he caught that ball. I think that was the big play in the game, but it is what it is.

“We got to get that ball and make it unquestionable. It’s tough man, but I mean we’re playing in New England. So, you know what that means,” he added.

The Texans could have called a timeout to give officials more time to consider a review, but Houston head coach Bill O’Brien said that is not his responsibility. Referee Tony Corrente told reporters after the game that officials in New York tried to review the play, but they were not able to get word to the game officials in Foxboro before the Patriots snapped the ball.

“That’s not my job, though, to call a timeout to make their job easier,” O’Brien said after the game.

While the Texans disagree, Gronkowski was adamant that he caught the ball ahead of halftime.

“I did make the catch,” said Gronk, who torched Colvin and the Houston D for seven receptions, 123 yards and a touchdown in New England’s 27-20 win. “I don’t know how. When I went to the ground, I had it stable in my hand, so it was definitely a catch. Tom went up to the line really quick just to make sure. We got the play off, which was nice.”

Two things remain consistent in the NFL: No one actually knows what a catch is, and teams continue to conjure up conspiracy theories when they lose to the Patriots.