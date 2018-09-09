FOXBORO (CBS) — The New England Patriots have begun their 2018 season with a victory.

Tom Brady and Co. earned a win on Sunday over the visiting Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium, with a final score of 27-20.

Brady threw for 277 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Jeremy Hill suffered a knee injury in the third quarter and did not return.

The Texans made it close late in the fourth quarter, scoring a touchdown with 2:08 left in the game to cut New England’s lead to seven points. But Brady connected with James Develin — the fullback’s fourth catch of the game — to pick up a first down to help drain the clock.

The Texans took over with 43 seconds left and the ball on their own 1-yard line. A Deshaun Watson deep ball was swatted away after the final seconds ticked off the clock.

Full recap coming soon…